Transport Minister Beaune says works are "on schedule" for Paris 2024

Clément Beaune, the Minister Delegate for Transport of France, said he has "no worries" and added that transport-related works are "on schedule" one year before Paris 2024.

In July, the Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) was announced as an official partner in the Île-de-France region, featuring 25 Olympic and 17 Paralympic sites.

Previously, French officials had voiced concerns about transportation with millions of visitors expected to arrive in the French capital for the Games.

However, Beaune has told L'Équipe that work on transport links are going according to plan.

"I have no worries, I even have a lot of confidence, but a very great concentration.

"It still needs work.

"We are on schedule, respecting schedules and in particular on our major infrastructures, which was not obvious.

Clément Beaune hopes the Paris town hall can help with meeting the demands for bicycles during the Games ©Getty Images

"Above all, do not release the pressure.

"And there are still a certain number of points to be settled."

Access to venues through bicycles is a target for the Paris 2024 Organising Committee as they aim to reduce the carbon footprint of the event.

More than 420-kilometres of cycle paths is in place already with more being planned.

The 41-year-old, however, said the town hall in Paris can help with the demands.

"It is not yet certain that there will be enough bicycles to meet all the demand during the Games," he was quoted as saying by L'Équipe.

"I hope that the town hall of Paris can reinforce this offer."

Clément Beaune said that there will be "1,000 wheelchair accessible taxis" for the Games ©Getty Images

To address the waiting times at airports and train stations, the Ministry of the Interior has agreed to hire more than 500 officials, according to Beaune.

The Renaissance party member also said that the Aéroports de Paris is recruiting 2,000 people to help improve the situation.

Accessibility for people with disabilities was another key point touched upon by the politician.

Close to 12 million people with disabilities are living in France.

The International Paralympic Commmitee President Andrew Parsons recently praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his Government's recent policy which prioritises accessibility, education, and employment for people with disabilities.

The Paralympics is expected to bring more awareness to people with disabilities.

Beaune said that there will be "1,000 wheelchair accessible taxis" for the Games and confirmed that all buses and the Grand Paris stations are "now accessible" for people with reduced mobility.

He also added that there is "no fear" about strike action from employees working in the transportation sector.