First Fan Festival at Women's World Cup attracts more than 500,000

FIFA has claimed that the Fan Festival at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been "a resounding success".

The world football governing body said that the Fan Festival has seen more than 500,000 fans already.

This is the first-ever event of its kind at the Women's World Cup.

Fan Festivals or similar events have been part of the Men's World Cup since 2006.

Around 40 million fans have attended Fan Festivals since the first one.

According to FIFA, 50,000 visitors attended the event on July 27.

"When we consider the stadiums as the heart of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the FIFA Fan Festival is definitely the life and soul," said FIFA's Gerdine Lindhout.

"You can come with your family; you can come with your friends.

"There is something for all ages and the entrance is free of charge."

Matches are shown on big screens with music and entertainment programmes among other attractions at the Fan Festival.

Australia and New Zealand's music industry giants like Ladyhawke, Jessica Mauboy, Kimbra and San Cisco made an appearance at the event.

It is set to continue in the seven host cities until the tournament concludes on August 20.

The Women's World Cup has entered the quarter-finals phase, with Sweden and Spain beating Japan and The Netherlands, respectively, to reach the semi-finals.

The second set of quarter-finals will see England take on Colombia and France face co-hosts Australia.