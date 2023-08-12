GB Taekwondo has named Gateway Sports & Entertainment as their exclusive sponsorship agency.

The National Federation is targeting more commercial partnerships as their athletes prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The sports marketing agency is set to play a crucial role in helping the governing body execute their commercial partnerships strategy.

"We’re delighted to be working with Gateway Sports & Entertainment as we drive up our commercial offering and build meaningful partnerships ahead of what will be a fantastic showcase year for our sport," Paul Buxton, chief executive of GB Taekwondo said.

"With the Paris Olympics less than a year away, we recognise the opportunity that lies ahead for our athletes to continue their amazing progress, and with Gateway Sports rich experience in creating partnerships where athletes sit at the heart of the collaboration - they are the perfect partner to develop and execute our partnership strategy."

Britain is among the top nations in taekwondo at the Olympics, having won two gold, three silver and four bronze medals so far.

Bradly Sinden, left, won gold for Britain at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku ©World Taekwondo

They are also among the top-10 nations in the overall medals table at the World Championships with eight gold, ten silver, and 13 bronze medals.

British taekwondo stars won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Baku 2023 World Taekwondo Championships.

"GB Taekwondo has had tremendous success in recent years with countless global titles - but we also believe the sport holds huge cultural value as one of the world’s most historic martial arts, and we can’t wait to get creative with the opportunities that are present within this special organisation," Deji Akande, chief executive of Gateway Sports & Entertainment, said.

"Their athletes are the stars of the show, and through their personal journeys, courage, and their willingness to keep fighting – I’m confident this organisation will create unique and innovative partnerships as we look towards the future."