Men’s basketball Olympic Pre-Qualification Tournaments to be held across four continents

A total of 40 countries are set to battle it out across four continental men's basketball tournaments aiming to keep their dreams alive of competing at next year's Olympics in Paris.

The International Basketball Association's four Olympic Pre-Qualification Tournaments are scheduled to be held from tomorrow until August 20.

Seven host countries have been selected with the winner of each continental event advancing to the next stage of the qualification process.

Argentina, who captured Olympic gold at Athens 2004 and bronze at Beijing 2008, is playing host to the Americas event, with matches due to be held across Santiago del Estero and La Banda from Monday (August 14).

They have been drawn in Group A along with Cuba and Bahamas, while Group B consists of Uruguay, Virgin Islands, Chile and Colombia.

The top two will progress to the semi-finals, due to be held on August 19.

Olmypic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments are almost here 🔥



Where's your team ranked in the Syria Power Rankings? 🧐#FIBAOQT — FIBA (@FIBA) August 10, 2023

Syria will stage the Asian and Oceania qualifier and hold a single round-robin featuring six teams after South Korea and Chinese Taipei withdrew.

India, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Syria are set to face each other from tomorrow until August 17 in Damascus with the highest-ranked team progressing to the next stage.

A total of eight African nations have split across two groups, with matches due to take place in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos.

Nigeria will contest Group A along with Senegal, Mali and Uganda, while Group B consists of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Guinea and Tunisia.

The teams that finish in the top two will make it into the semi-finals which are set to be held at the National Stadium in Lagos on August 19.

The European qualifier is due to be staged across Turkey, Poland and Estonia with 16 nations participating.

Estonia are scheduled to stage Group A where they are due to meet the Czech Republic, Macedonia and Israel, while Poland are due to hold Group B where they are poised to face Portugal, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Nigeria will stage the African qualifier featuring eight nations ©Getty Images

The two top teams will progress to the semi-finals, set to be held on August 18.

The other two groups are set to be held in Turkey, with the hosts placed in Group C along with Ukraine, Bulgaria and Iceland.

Croatia, who claimed silver at Barcelona 1992, headline Group D that also consists of The Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden.

Semi-finals featuring the top two teams in each group are planned to be staged on August 18.

Russia have been banned from competing in the pre-qualifiers, with the next best-placed European team in Bulgaria taking their place.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian teams from international sports because of the war in Ukraine.