Exclusive: Dame Louise "convinced" Commonwealth Games will take place in 2026 and 2030

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin has said she is "convinced" the Commonwealth Games will take place in 2026 and 2030.

Victoria in Australia made the shock decision to pull out of hosting the 2026 edition last month, while Alberta in Canada has ended its interest in 2030 to leave the CGF seeking alternative options.

The Courier-Mail has reported support from Tom Tate, the Mayor of 2018 host Gold Coast, for a joint bid with Perth.

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has downplayed the prospect of the Commonwealth Games returning to Gold Coast, insisting the focus should be on the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

However, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, who is Australia's richest person, has expressed support for Gold Coast staging the 2026 Games.

While Dame Louise was unaware of reports regarding a Gold Coast and Perth bid, she expressed her belief in finding a suitable host after the end of the Commonwealth Youth Games here.

The Gold Coast, host of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, reportedly wants to stage the 2026 edition with Perth ©Getty Images

"I am convinced that we will have Games in 2026 and 2030," the Scottish official, whose final term is set to end at this year's General Assembly in Singapore, told insidethegames.

"A lot of people are talking about it and at this moment it's talk.

"Having seen and listened to everybody, I am confident that we will have our Games in 2026.

"If it comes off to be in Australia, that's where everybody was thinking we were going, that would be excellent.

"But if it is somewhere else, it will be just as good."

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has doubled down on his defence of the decision to cancel what was billed as the first-ever regional Commonwealth Games, insisting "the benefits have to be greater than the costs, and the advice to me was that they simply weren't".

He added Rinehart's support for Gold Coast hosting the Games was "entirely a matter for her".

Australia's richest person Gina Rinehart has backed staging the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, but Queensland's Government is less enthusiastic ©Getty Images

However, Tate has claimed "the momentum behind a 2026 Gold Coast Games is growing".

Negotiations are ongoing between the CGF and Victorian Government regarding a compensation deal for withdrawing from hosting the 2026 Games.

Tate has also said he is "well advised that if we do manage to save the 2026 Games, the Commonwealth Games Federation may reconsider its legal action against the state of Victoria".

Birmingham in England stepped in to host the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2022 after Durban in South Africa was stripped of the event for financial reasons.

However, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has played down the prospect of the city hosting back-to-back Games.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he would support a 2026 bid but that would depend on financial support from the British Government, which appears to favour the Games being held in Australia.