Exclusive: Turkey to bid for 2027 European Para Championships with view to 2036 Paralympics

Turkey looks set to bid for the 2027 European Para Championships (EPC) as part of its quest to stage the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

National Paralympic Committee of Turkey President Murat Aksu believes holding the second edition of the EPC will put the country on the "road" towards hosting the Olympics and Paralympics in 13 years’ time.

Aksu has also expressed Turkey’s interest to the European Paralympic Committee over playing host to the 2025 European Para Youth Games.

A Turkish delegation has been in Rotterdam this week for the inaugural edition of the EPC where Turkey’s team have so far earned two golds, six silvers and five bronzes.

As insidethegames revealed yesterday, Turkey was among seven countries represented in the observer programme after showing interest in hosting the continental multi-sport event in four years’ time.

Aksu joined the other nations for a guided tour of the venues in Rotterdam yesterday before holding talks with EPC officials today.

"It was really impressive to see the event held for the first time with 1,500 athletes," Aksu told insidethegames.

"It was a really good test before the Paralympic Games in Paris and our judo team did great things which is why we are extra satisfied.

"We really want to host the second edition of the European Para Championships in Turkey.

Turkey has enjoyed success in Para judo, winning women's team gold ©EPC

"Over the last 50 years, Turkey has been a candidate for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is a potential candidate for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"We believe that it will be a really good road towards the Olympics and Paralympics if we host the European Para Championships in 2027.

"We also discussed with the European Paralympic Committee about the European Para Youth Games which they will organise in 2025 so we spoke of our intention for that too."

Turkey is one of 10 countries to be discussing proposals to stage the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is joined by last year's FIFA World Cup host Qatar as well as South Korea, Germany, Hungary, Egypt, Mexico, Indonesia and India.

Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul is at the centre of proposals after numerous failed previous attempts.

Istanbul entered the race for the 2020 Olympics only to finish runner-up to Tokyo and was also unsuccessful in bidding for each of the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 editions.

"We know that without Para sports it is not possible to organise the Olympic Games," added Aksu.

"It is also not only about the sports events because without having an accessible city for disabled people it is not possible to hold major events.

"We are working hard on this.

"Is it enough? It’s not but they will continue to work.

Para powerlifting is one of the sports that Turkey plan to include at the 2027 European Para Championships should they secure the hosting rights ©Getty Images

"I have only been President of the National Paralympic Committee for 10 months, so we have a new strategy and we are ready organise as many Para events as possible in Turkey."

Aksu was joined in the observer programme by officials from Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Italy and Slovakia.

EPC officials hope the event will be held every four years and staged in the year preceding the Paralympics.

Para archery, Para badminton, boccia, Para cycling, goalball, Para judo, shooting Para sports, Para taekwondo, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis are featuring at the event, due to run until August 20.

The majority of those sports are being held at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Aksu said that Istanbul had "similar facilities" to the Rotterdam Ahoy and planned to add sports including wheelchair fencing, Para table tennis, Para powerlifting and sitting volleyball.

"We have already had a meeting with the [Istanbul] Metropolitan Municipality and Ministry of Sports and they are ready to support us," added Aksu.

"We have the capacity in Istanbul, and I am sure we can organise a better European Para Championships."