Hockey India has hit out at the "unhealthy comments" made by its former President Narinder Batra, who has claimed that Asian Hockey Federation chief Fumio Ogura failed to "fulfil his duties" during the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy.

Batra, who was a former President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), said that Ogura disrespected India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh by not handing out an award as the goalkeeper won his 300th international cap during the semi-finals against Japan in Chennai.

Sreejesh, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020, was facilitated by Hockey India for his latest achievement with FIH President Tayyab Ikram handing out a certificate.

However, Batra, who was also a former International Olympic Committee member, said Ogura should have been there during the presentation ceremony.

"This is an Asian event and as President of the Asian Hockey Federation, Fumio Ogura should have handed out the award," Batra said, when asked his comments circulating on social media.

"When you are at the venue, he should have the basic courtesy to come and present it himself."

Batra is back !

Give credit where credit is due - a Brillant letter@FIH_Hockey @eurohockeyorg @asia_hockey still without a Treasurer and CEO - so much for good governance by FIH President sadly this was inevitable. @insidethegames pic.twitter.com/RpUdcSwlNY — R. David Balbirnie (@RDavidBalbirnie) August 12, 2023

Hockey India said that the national governing body wants to "distance" itself from the comments and "condemned the remarks" he made on the official.

"It has been brought to our notice that the former IOA President has made certain unhealthy comments on the award ceremony during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on FIH President and AHF President," Hockey India said.

"Through this statement Hockey India would like to emphasize that we as a Federation distance ourselves from the statements being made by Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra.

"We do not concur with his thoughts or statements and the Federation strongly condemns the remarks he has made on officials of AHF and FIH.

"It is imperative to note that it is Hockey India’s prerogative to invite guests for presentation ceremony during hockey events hosted in India and the international officials are in the country as esteemed guests of Hockey India.

Narinder Batra stepped away from his sports administration leadership roles in in July last year ©Getty Images

"It was at our request that the FIH President presented the certificate of recognition to Indian Hockey Star PR Sreejesh on the occasion of his 300th International match on Friday.

"It is also important to note that FIH President is mostly performing his official duties meeting with various stakeholders in India which is normal for an international Federation President."

India went on to win the Asian Champions Trophy aby beating Malaysia 4-3 in a thrilling final on Saturday (August 12).

Japan claimed bronze after getting the better of South Korea 5-3.

Batra stepped away from his sports administration leadership roles in in July last year.

Ikram replaced Batra as FIH President last year, securing a two-year term to complete the mandate of the Indian administrator.

He defeated Belgium’s Marc Coudron 79-47 in the elections.