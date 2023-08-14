Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic teams preparing for Paris 2024 have secured a new partnership with national retail giant Harvey Norman.

The agreement will see Harvey Norman support Australian athletes prepare for both next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital, just as they had done for the re-arranged 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll claimed Australia had a "special" relationship with Australia's largest furniture, bedding, computers, communications and consumer electrical products retailer.

"The AOC is thrilled to have Harvey Norman on board as an Australian Olympic team partner," said Carroll.

"Harvey Norman have been great supporters of sport and athletes over many years, so it’s great to welcome them to our partner family from corporate Australia, supporting Australian athletes to achieve their Olympic dreams in Paris and beyond."

The AOC’s two-year deal with Harvey Norman also covers this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands and the next year's Winter Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon.

Paralympics Australia has announced a renewal of its three-year partnership with Harvey Norman for a further two years.

"We’re immensely proud of our partnership with Harvey Norman," said Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark.

"The team at Harvey Norman is a dream to work with and we’re so pleased to broaden that relationship as we head towards Paris 2024.

"They have demonstrated a strong commitment to help us develop and grow Paralympic sport and support our incredible athletes while also engaging in Para-sport at non-elite levels.

"The years leading up to the Brisbane Paralympics in 2032 will be a pivotal time and the development of our collaboration with Harvey Norman is a very exciting prospect."

Harvey Norman had supported Australia's Olympic and Paralympic Games teams at Tokyo 2020 ©Paralympic Australia

Katie Page, chief executive of Harvey Norman, added: "Announcing our partnerships with both our national teams simultaneously is what Harvey Norman is all about - to support and celebrate our Australian athletes competing at the highest level, representing our country, across the broadest range of sports.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games are unrivalled platforms for recognising individual athletic brilliance, national celebration of team achievement and inspiring future athletes to believe what is possible, often in less prominent sports."

Harvey Norman has a long history of backing sport in Australia having previously sponsored the country's Commonwealth Games and the 2017 Women's Rugby League World Cup.