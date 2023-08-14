India "looking at" bidding for 2036 Olympics, says Sports Minister Thakur

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has reiterated that the subcontinent is "looking at" bidding for the Olympic Games in 2036.

Last year, Thakur said that the country will present a roadmap to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when its Session will be held in Mumbai from October 15 to 17.

It was reported back then that the state of Gujarat is interested in staging the multi-sport event, including plans for an Opening Ceremony in Ahmedabad.

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, Thakur said that the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "keen on" sports while distancing himself from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Right wing Prime Minister Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat before climbing up the political ladder.

His BJP Government was widely criticised for condoning the violent communal riots in the state in 2002.

"Sports is an area the PM is very keen on," said Thakur to The Hindu.

"Nobody has spoken our reached out to us (about hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games) nor have we expressed any interest or gone to someone.

Gujarat is interested in staging the multi-sport event, including plans for an Opening Ceremony in Ahmedabad ©Getty Images

"But what we will be looking at is the future Olympics.

"The 2036 edition is what we are looking at, the way India is growing as an economy and our clout is growing in every field."

India last hosted a major multi-sport event in 2010, when New Delhi staged the infamous Commonwealth Games.

The Games were held when the Indian National Congress was in power and corruption controversies from the event destroyed India’s reputation globally.

Indian IOC member Nita Ambani, the wife of business behemoth Mukesh Ambani, has always backed an Indian bid for a multi-sport event.

She led the delegation as India won the hosting rights for the IOC Session in October.

At least 10 countries have expressed an interest in staging the Summer Games 13 years from now.

The IOC's Future Host Commission will be responsible for identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.

The 2036 hosts will be the second to be selected under the new procedure, following Brisbane 2032.