Deloitte looking to help local businesses capitalise on Los Angeles 2028

Deloitte is aiming to maximise the impact of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on local businesses and ensure it leaves a positive legacy for the city.

The company is two years into its seven-year sponsorship deal with the Games' Organising Committee as the official professional services provider.

The agreement which runs through Los Angeles 2028 sees Deloitte tasked with developing strategies to elevate experiences for stakeholders of the event.

Its latest promotional video, titled Game You're In, seeks to unlock the potential of the Olympics and Paralympics outside of sport itself.

"It applies as much to athletes as business itself," read a Deloitte statement.

"What makes a successful athlete or sports organisation often goes beyond performance on the field of play and transcends the game they are known for.

"As a trusted advisor to LA28 and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Deloitte is helping engineer business advantage so these organisations can advance and perform.

"As a proud sponsor of Team USA, we celebrate that there's so much more to winning than just on-field performance."

Deloitte developed "Greenhouse Labs" which aimed to define Los Angeles 2028's purpose and social impact vision.

It then looked at areas that could help achieve that which include technology.

Deloitte is working to help deliver "one of the most innovative and technologically advanced sporting events" in history.

It has developed a multi-year plan to guide Los Angeles 2028 organisers in how to best take advantage of technology across digital engagement, marketing, advertising, data, infrastructure and more.

"This vision and strategy was designed to establish a foundation on which to build a frictionless, integrated technology eco-system across suppliers as well as amplified experiences for key stakeholders - from fans and athletes to tech sponsors and the local community."

Deloitte claims to have laid "the groundwork for the LA28 team to focus on the legacy" that the Games will leave on Los Angeles.

One major legacy element organisers are aiming for is improvements to public transport and street improvements for pedestrians.

Systemic improvements, connectivity, and venue access have been targeted with upgrades to bus lines, the Metro, and high-speed trains all touted as byproducts of the Games.