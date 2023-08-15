USA Triathlon holds seminar for technical officials at Los Angeles 2028 course

USA Triathlon has conducted its first level one seminar for technical officials at Alamitos Beach, the proposed venue for triathlon at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The course was held after the national governing body completed the World Triathlon Accredited Technical Officials’ Education Programme (ATOEP).

By achieving ATOEP recognition, USA Triathlon is now able to submit a full list of official nominees for Los Angeles 2028 and can educate United States officials on the pathway to working at international level competitions.

The seminar was conducted in conjunction with the Americas Triathlon Cup Long Beach and World Triathlon Para Cup Long Beach events in Southern California.

USA Triathlon officials Mark Turner and Reg Whatley delivered the course at Alamitos Beach.

Alamitos Beach has been proposed as the venue for triathlon and Para triathlon competitions at Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

"Being recognised by World Triathlon accreditation is a major step forward in USA Triathlon’s long-term efforts to achieve alignment with global standards governing multisport," said Turner, commissioner of officials for USA Triathlon.

"This recognition positions USA Triathlon to help lead in the development and growth of multisport rules, rules enforcement, and officiating best practices.

"Many people helped pave the way to achieving this goal.

"Without the leadership, support, encouragement, and guidance of both USA Triathlon’s Vic Brumfield and World Triathlon’s Thanos Nikopoulos throughout this process, this goal would not have been realised.

"Many others also contributed to this effort.

"Too many to name but they know who they are and how much they have meant in this achievement."