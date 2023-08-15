Robot cooks and table tennis assistants prove to be a hit at Chengdu 2021

Athletes and officials have hailed the cutting-edge technology used during the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

Chinese officials used the Games - which were delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic - as an opportunity to showcase technological advancements and artificial intelligence.

Robot cooks were among the star attractions at Chengdu 2021 as they delivered food to participants during the Games.

According to a report by PR News Wire, Turkish archer Samet Ak was blown away by the use of robots at the Athletes’ Village and said it added to his overall experience in Chengdu.

Robots were also seen preparing and serving drinks, making coffee and assisting with the training of table tennis players.

Another feature of the Games was the self-driving vehicles which were able to transport athletes and officials thanks to high-tech sensors.

Chengdu 2021 also provided hydrogen-powered buses as well as other technologies that aimed to reduce the Games' carbon footprint.

Chengdu 2021 organisers have been hailed for their use of high-tech products to add to participants' overall experience of the Games ©Chengdu 2021

The green technology was highlighted by Singapore Universities Sports Council President Jimmy Ye when reflecting on his experience at the Games, as reported by PR News Wire.

A total of 13 new venues were constructed, while 36 were renovated in the city's preparations for Chengdu 2021.

The Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau has revealed that more than 170 high-tech products were used in over 30 venues.

Among those include the Xindu Xiangcheng Sports Center and Fenghuangshan Sports Park which staged the water polo and basketball competitions respectively.

The Xindu Xiangcheng Sports Center used a rainwater recycling system that helped to cut water consumption by 20 per cent, while the Fenghuangshan Sports Park was able to reduce energy consumption by up to 15 per cent courtesy of a system that could adjust air-conditioning depending on the number of people inside the venue.

More than 6,500 athletes from 113 countries competed at the Games, which ran from July 28 to August 8.

Chengdu was the third Chinese mainland city to host the biennial FISU Summer World University Games, following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.