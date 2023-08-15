Mijno sets world record at European Para Championships as Turkey win more medals

Two-time Paralympic archery medallist Elisabetta Mijno of Italy made history by becoming the first athlete to break a world record at the European Para Championships (EPC) here, while Turkey claimed more taekwondo medals.

Competing in a car park which has been transformed into a target range for the Para archery competition at the Rotterdam Ahoy, Mijno pulled off a stunning performance in the qualifying round of the women’s recurve open 70 metre class.

Mijno marked her appearance in the inaugural EPC by scoring 674 points which broke the previous world record of 657 set by Iranian Zahra Nemati in 2015.

The Italian Para archer, who won silver at London 2012 and bronze at Rio 2016, described her record-breaking performance as a "good omen" for the rest of the competition.

"I am happy to have checked a few things for this competition," said Mijno.

"They went well and then the world record also came, so I am very happy.

"[I want to] do well, improve, taste those little things that come day by day without exaggerated aims that can distract you and don’t do well.

"A step at a time and you go on like this.

"My main goal is to reap the reward of my labour and come back happy with a smile."

🏆 | A historic moment during #EPC2023! Elisabetta Mijno makes history by breaking the World Record. The new standard is an amazing score of 674 points!



Congratulations on this remarkable achievement! 🎯 #EPC2023 pic.twitter.com/WELmtssxZl — European Para Championships (@EuroParaChamps) August 15, 2023

Para taekwondo competition continued with Turkey claiming five medals including two golds across five categories at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Turkey’s Gamze Gürdal defended her women’s under-57kg crown with an emphatic 23-11 victory over Serbia’s Marija Micev.

Gürdal quickly asserted herself in the contest, opening up a 4-0 lead before Micev finally got on the board.

Micev managed to get within one point at 6-5 only for Gürdal to win 12 points without reply to put her in a commanding position.

A couple of gamjoms from Gürdal gave the Serbian late scores but there was no stopping the Turkish fighter who eased to victory.

France's Caverzan Sophie and Ukraine’s Yuliya Lypetska were the bronze medallists.

George Khizanishvili won the battle of the Georgians when he defeated compatriot Giga Kukhalashvili 36-30 in the men’s under-63kg final.

It was an entertaining, high-scoring clash with Kukhalashvili taking the early lead before Khizanishvili edged ahead at 16-15 when the first timeout was called.

The match was level at 19-19 and 21-21 before Kukhalashvili got his nose in front.

George Khizanishvili, right, overcame Giga Kukhalashvili, left, in an all-Georgian men’s under-63kg final ©EPC

There was just one point in it with 90 seconds left before Khizanishvili landed the decisive blows to seal the title.

World number one Mahmut Bozteke delivered another gold for Turkey with a 42-12 thrashing of Israel’s Adnan Milad in a one-sided men’s under-63kg gold-medal match.

The Paralympic bronze medallist came flying out of the blocks, taking an 11-0 lead in the first minute courtesy of an array of kicks.

A gamjom from Bozteze put the Israeli on the board but the Turkish fighter remained on top, increasing his advantage to 16-3.

Milad plugged away but Bozteke kept connecting with shots, establishing a 27-7 lead with two minutes left.

The gap continued to increase as Bozteke proved a class above, blowing his Israeli opponent away to win with a 30-point margin.

The bronze medals went to Azerbaijan’s Amin Shikhaliyev and Georgia’s Sandro Megrelishvili.

Britain’s Beth Munro retained her women’s under-65kg crown with a crushing 22-8 triumph against Turkey’s Lutfiye Ozdag.

Britain's Beth Munro, centre, is sandwiched between Turkey’s Lutfiye Ozdag, left, and Secil Er, right, after winning women’s under-65kg gold ©EPC

Turkey were hoping for a third gold but Munro was in no mood to give up on her title as she powered into a 12-4 lead.

The Paralympic silver medallist was largely untroubled in the five-minute battle as she overpowered Ozdag to seal gold.

Secil Er increased Turkey’s medal count with the only bronze in that division.

Azerbaijan’s Imamaddin Khalilov claimed the last gold medal of the day when he thumped Turkey’s Fatih Çelik 32-3 in the men’s under-70kg.

Khalilov made a steady start before bursting into life to open up a healthy lead.

Trailing 9-1, Çelik was struggling to land a shot before connecting with a thumping kick to the chin that sent Khalilov flying.

Despite the blow that resulted in medical attention, Khalilov remained composed and accurate with his shots, taking a 17-1 lead by the halfway mark.

It was a masterclass from Khalilov who put in a succession of brilliant kicks to defeat the 2021 European champion.

Georgia’s Giorgi Nikoladze and Poland’s Maciej Kesicki took home the bronze medals.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with more medals set to be awarded in Para taekwondo.