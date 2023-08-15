International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi has insisted that meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has helped restore shooting's relationship with the Olympic Movement.

"I believe our bilateral meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach has helped repair our relationship with the IOC," Rossi said at the ISSF World Championships Opening Ceremony here.

Rossi had met Bach during the IOC President's visit to Rome in April.

"I am proud to defend and promote our sport inside the Olympic family and I want you all to know that this mission remains our number one priority," he told the crowd in Baku's Crystal Hall on the shores of the Caspian.

"The time has come to get our sport back to the top step of the podium, this will be a team effort, together we can showcase our sport."

Rossi was elected ISSF President last November after a bitter election campaign to succeed Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin.

These are the first ISSF World Shooting Championships held under Rossi's Presidency.

Performances at the Opening Ceremony in Baku's Crystal Hall took place beneath the ISSF symbol ©ITG

"We are proud to have been part of the Games since the first modern Olympiad in 1896, but we have to work very hard to show that our sport is relevant and can be part of the Olympic future as well," Rossi added.

A total of 48 quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are on offer across the shotgun, pistol, and rifle shooting disciplines in the next three weeks of World Championships.

"With just a year to go before the Olympic Games in Paris, we are bringing together the best talents in all the shooting disciplines, it will be a promotion and a push for our sport and all of the fantastic shooters," Rossi continued.

"We are going to invest in a new strategy in a way that respects our traditions so we can raise the level of our sport."

The Opening Ceremony featured a remarkable pageant which included aerialists, music, modern and traditional dancing, horses and even camels paraded on stage.

In the words of the organisers, this portrayed "ancient customs and rituals and the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan".

Rossi had earlier paid tribute to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee chief, inviting him to "take a bow" for his efforts,

"His leadership and dedication to sport has made Azerbaijan an international destination for world class sport including the successful hosting of the first European Games in Baku.

"His commitment to the promotion of international sport is truly outstanding."

Camels paraded as part of the Opening Ceremony for the ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku ©ITG

The evening had begun with a parade of the flags of the 101 participating nations.

There was a noticeable increase in applause when the flag of Turkey was displayed on the screen and Ukraine's was also greeted with a burst of applause.

There was no team from Armenia, as they have refused to travel because of continued tensions between their Government and Azerbaijan.

Nor were there any shooters from Russia or Belarus but the ISSF are examining when they will be permitted to return as neutrals.

The final practice day is tomorrow before the first medals are decided in the mixed team air rifle on Thursday (August 17).

This is followed by the mixed team air pistol and the third medal event of the opening day is set to be the women's skeet.