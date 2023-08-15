Boxer Freezy MacBones chooses to try for Paris 2024 Olympic spot with Ghana

Light heavyweight Freezy MacBones has declared his intention to represent Ghana at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a social media statement, the boxer, whose real name is Seth Gyimah, explained that he had chosen to represent Ghana instead of Britain, where he made his professional debut in March this year.

In his first pro outing, Gyimah stopped Chris Wood in a contest at the York Halls, Bethnal Green, in the East end of London.

Gyimah, who has been likened in boxing style to former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, outpointed Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box in London's Olympic Park in his second bout.

"I have been called upon to represent my country Ghana at the upcoming Olympics in Paris," his statement read.

"This opportunity to represent my home country at the world’s biggest event is a dream come true, it is time to make my country, family and friends proud."

The African qualification tournament is set to take place in Dakar, Senegal, from September 9 to September 15.

"I’m currently training hard and I’ll be joining the Black Bombers of Ghana soon to make this dream a reality," Gyimah added.