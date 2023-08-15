Former British Cycling doctor Freeman banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman has been banned form all sport for four years for anti-doping rule violations.

Freeman was found guilty of possessing a prohibited substance and tampering by an independent panel.

His ban has been backdated to December 22, 2020, when he was provisionally suspended.

"Throughout this case we have reiterated our belief that it is in public interest and best interests of our sport that all matters are heard and thoroughly examined by the relevant authorities," British Cycling chair Frank Slevin said in a statement.

"As such, we have made every effort to support both UK Anti-Doping and the General Medical Council in their respective investigations, and will continue to do so on any matters arising in the future.

"We have stated previously that Richard Freeman’s conduct during his employment by British Cycling bore no resemblance to the high ethical and professional standards which we, our members and our partners rightly expect."

An investigation by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) found that 30 sachets of testogel was delivered to Freeman at British Cycling's Manchester headquarters in May 2011.

Testogel is a prescription-only medication that contains banned substance testosterone.

Freeman had claimed in 2017 that the testogel was ordered for a "non-rider member of British Cycling staff" and was later returned to the supplier to be destroyed.

Freeman was found guilty of possessing a prohibited substance and tampering by an independent panel ©Getty Images

The former head of medicine and sports science at Bolton Wanderers Football Club did not name the "non-rider" citing patient confidentiality and claimed he wrote to the said person asking them to waive confidentiality, which was refused.

However, UKAD investigations found that testogel was not returned to be destroyed.

The General Medical Council (GMC) was alerted following the findings, who in their owen investigations found that Freeman had ordered the banned substance "knowing or believing" it to be for an unnamed rider.

Freeman's first tampering violation involved him providing false information to UKAD about returning the banned substance to be destroyed.

The second tampering violation concerned Freeman providing false information that he had written to non-rider member of British Cycling to waive patient confidentiality and they refused to do so.

"The decision of the independent tribunal of the National Anti-Doping Panel confirms that Richard Freeman broke the UK Anti-Doping Rules," Jane Rumble, UKAD's chief executive said.

"The rules are in place to make sure everyone plays their part in keeping sport clean and to ensure a level playing field.

"The outcomes of both UKAD and the GMC’s respective investigations were vital to outing the truth in this matter.

"This case sends a strong message to all athlete support personnel that the rules apply equally to them, just as they do to athletes, and that they have a clear responsibility to uphold the values of integrity in sport.

"When they fail to do so, every effort will be taken to ensure that the rules are enforced."