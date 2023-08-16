Nepalese taekwondo referees who officiate on the international stage were celebrated at the country’s Embassy in South Korea.

Raju Chhetri and Ashok Khadka were invited by Jyoti Pyakurel, the Nepalese ambassador to South Korea to the offices in the country’s capital Seoul.

Taekwondo coach Bhajindra Bahadur Chhetri also attended the gathering where the three officials were recognised for boosting Nepal’s reputation internationally, as reported by Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post.

It came after Chhetri and Khadka refereed at the Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships which was held in Muju earlier this month.

Chhetri is a former taekwondo fighter having notably claimed gold at the 2008 Korean Open International Taekwondo Championships.

Khadka is an experienced referee having officiated at several big events.

Chhetri was celebrated at the Embassy for promoting the sport outside of Nepal having lived and worked in South Korea for almost a decade.