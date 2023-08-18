Russian ice hockey player Rodion Amirov has died at the age of 21 after an 18-month battle with a brain tumour.

Dan Milstein, the agent of Amirov, announced the death of the promising player who was living in Germany.

"It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov," Milstein wrote in a post on Twitter.

"Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career.

"We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him."

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to learn that @MapleLeafs prospect, Rodion Amirov, has passed away at the age of 21 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.



Rodion was drafted 15th overall by Toronto in the 2020 @NHL Entry Draft. His energy, love for hockey, and… pic.twitter.com/2h5Arvd1aB — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) August 15, 2023

Amirov represented Russia on the international stage having helped them win silver at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Under-18 Championships before starring in the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

During his domestic career, Amirov competed for Russian team Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Kontinental Hockey League and was drafted by the Canadian National Hockey League side Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020.

"Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion's positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto," said Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan.

"It's incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion's family and friends as we mourn this loss together."