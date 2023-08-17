Exclusive: FIH confident that Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier can be staged in Pakistan despite disturbances

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) says it is confident that the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier will be staged in Pakistan next year despite a call for it to be moved, due to recent disturbances in the country.

Former FIH President Narinder Batra told insidethegames that he believed the FIH should consider switching the qualifier, due to be held in January from Lahore in response to the mass burning of churches and vandalism of homes.

The disturbances have come about in Pakistan following reports that two men tore pages from the Quran, the main religious text of Islam.

More than 100 people have been arrested following the violence, which has centred in the city of Jaranwala, in the Faisalabad district.

"My request to FIH and FIH Athletes Commission {is} kindly do not put the lives of athletes and officials in danger by holding one of the two men’s hockey Olympic qualifiers in Pakistan in January 2024 and I will also request for intervention by IOC and IOC athletes," he told insidethegames.

Batra resigned as FIH President in July 2022, as well as his roles as President of the Indian Olympic Association and an International Olympic Committee member, citing personal reasons.

An FIH spokesperson told insidethegames that security was a "paramount principle" of any FIH event.

"When it comes to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers schedule in Lahore in January, FIH has received guarantees from the Pakistan Hockey Federation - as host national association - that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all stakeholders.

Former FIH President Narinder Batra said he believed the men's hockey Olympic qualifier should be moved away from Pakistan to avoid putting athletes and officials in danger ©Getty Images

"In particular the security of athletes will not be compromised in any way.

"Pakistan has recently held international cricket events with teams such as England, Australia and New Zealand with no security issues whatsoever.

"Whilst we will be monitoring this closely as we do for all our events, we look forward to a great tournament in one of the historical powerhouses of hockey."

The two men accused of damaging the Quran have not been arrested but have been charged with blasphemy, as reported by BBC News.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, but this punishment has not yet been used for such a crime.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers are due to take place between January 13 and 21, with men’s events due to be held in Pakistan and Spain.

The men’s qualification tournament, due to be held in Pakistan, is set to be the first FIH tournament in the country since the 2004 Men’s Champions Trophy, which took place in Lahore.

Women’s qualifiers are due to be held at the same time in Spain and China.