Swiss Olympic has announced that it has extended its partnership with travel company Globetrotter for a further seven years.

The agreement see Globetrotter remain as the official travel partner of Switzerland’s Olympic delegations until the end of 2030.

Globetrotter has acted as Swiss Olympic’s travel agency, organising all of the organisation’s air and train travel arrangements, since 2009.

The company’s sports travel department is situated at the House of Sports in Ittigen - the current headquarters of Swiss Olympic.

A new "Swiss Olympic Climate Fund" has been announcement as part of the partnership, with the aim of providing funding for sporting organisations to implement climate-friendly measures or projects.

Globetrotter is set to contine organising travel arrangements for Swiss Olympic's teams ©Getty Images

Globetrotter is expected to recommend the Swiss Olympic Climate Fund in a bid to contribute to climate protection for greenhouse gas emissions generated when travelling.

"We are happy to be able to count on Globetrotter’s many years of expertise in the future," Roger Schnegg, director of Swiss Olympic, said.

"Your employees know the needs of athletes and are flexible in order to be able to react quickly to the concerns of Swiss Olympic and the Swiss Olympic team when it comes to travel and luggage bookings."

Dany Gehrig, chief executive of Globetrotter Travel Service, added: "We are very pleased that we and our sports-loving team can plan and handle the diverse travel needs of Swiss athletes.

"The many years of cooperation and the associated trust in our sports travel know-how makes us proud."