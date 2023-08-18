Creating an Appeals Division of the Disciplinary Tribunal was among the constitutional amendments approved on the second day of the World Athletics Congress here.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe claimed that the change, which has led to the body being renamed the Disciplinary and Appeals Tribunal, would provide a cheaper and quicker alternative to appeals going directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He also said the lack of an internal governance mechanism before taking matters to the CAS was one of the points on which World Athletics was marked down in the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations' latest governance report.

The Council proposal was passed by 177 votes to four.

It was one of 13 amendments passed by the Congress in the Hungarian capital, with the constitutional requirement for appeals against decisions of the Vetting Panel, which examines prospective electoral candidates, to be made to the CAS removed by a 172 to eight margin.

The Council was also granted the power to intervene to resolve differences between National Federations or Area Associations, although cases would be referred to the CAS should these efforts prove unsuccessful.

Other measures passed included a rule that a vacancy created for an individual position in the Council would not be filled in the two years leading up to an electoral Congress owing to the lengthy procedures to secure election.

If a vacancy becomes available with more than two years until an election, the Council can decide whether or not to fill the position.

Among the editorial changes to the constitution, Turkey's name was officially changed to Türkiye.

The World Athletics Congress concluded on the day prior to the start of the World Championships in Budapest, and also featured a report from the Organising Committee of the event.