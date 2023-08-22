India’s high performance director Pierre Beauchamp believes that the country's shooters still have to develop a "champion's mindset," despite winning four gold medals in team events here in Baku at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships.

Indian shooting officials conducted performance reviews after both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics to identify why no-one has yet emulated Beijing 2008 air rifle gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

"There is maybe a lack of belief in terms of the champion mindset, following that review it is my responsibility that athletes understand what a champion mindset is," Beauchamp told insidethegames.

"You need to be confident in yourself, you have to be able to resist distractions and you need to be able to self regulate."

India's high performance director Pierre Beauchamp believes that a winning mentality can be taught ©ITG

Beauchamp, from Montreal in Canada, was appointed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRIA) a year ago.

"We have thousands of athletes in each discipline and they are all capable of shooting good scores, that talent needs to be developed so that they compete in finals," Beauchamp said.

"We’re designing individualised interventions for each athlete to get athletes to the podium, that is our big challenge."

Beauchamp had previously done some work with Bhindra whose Olympic gold medal in 2008 was the first won by an Indian in an individual sport.

"He changed shooting, he gave people the belief in India that they could all achieve a medal at the Olympic Games," Beauchamp added.

"That's a significant advance for people in India in their psyche."

Abhinav Bindra became India's first Olympic champion in an individual sport when he won gold at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Beauchamp used his expertise across a range of sports to devise software programmes which examine the physiological and other effects of elite sport.

"It is the same thing in archery and in golf, the ability to self-regulate is one of the critical skills in high performance target sports," Beauchamp added.

"It is quite common in India that athletes will think nothing of training 30 days, but unfortunately training 30 days puts them in a fatigued state for performance, so we had to do a lot of education, helping them to understand that rest and recovery is an important aspect.

"The more we teach the better the results they get, the potential is unlimited because there is so much talent."