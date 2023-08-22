Paris 2024 cross-country eventing course to pass through Grand Canal of Versailles

The cross-country eventing course for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is taking shape inside the park of the Château de Versailles.

According to L'Équipe, the five-kilometre course goes through the southwest paths of the historic venue.

It is reported that none of the 35,000 trees in the park has been felled to create the course.

The route will also see horses go through the woods with L'Équipe reporting that an artificial mound has been erected to change the pace.

Athletes and horses will pass through the Grand Canal with the castle of Louis XIV in the background.

Riders will be participating in a trial run this week but here will be no eventing test event as reported earlier this year to reduce the costs and preserve the site.

Etienne Thobois, director general of Paris 2024 Organising Committee, told Associated Press that the tests are being held to check if the path is comfortable for horses.

Work is being done "to ensure that the track conditions, particularly when it comes to the jump takeoff and landing, are constant and of good quality."

"We’re a year away from the Games, and we’ve already been working on the track for over a year, precisely so as not to damage anything ... even when we make a temporary mound so that the horses can express themselves," Thobois was quoted as saying by AP.

Equestrian competitions are scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 6, followed by modern pentathlon from August 8 to 11 at the same venue.

Para equestrian events at Paris 2024 will run from September 3 to 7.

Eventing will be the first equestrian event held from July 27 to 29, with horses set to arrive on July 24.

GL Events Equestrian Sport was awarded the responsibility to plan the competition facilities and deliver the event.