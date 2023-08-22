Organisers of this year’s Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships here are looking to address "teething problems" after several players shared their frustration at transport issues.

India’s HS Prannoy was among those to highlight problems that had impacted practice for the BWF’s flagship event in the Danish capital.

A picture was posted on his Instagram story showing the Indian player playing a table shuffleboard game while he awaited a vehicle to take him to the practice courts.

"When there is no transport available for practice sessions, we are busy sharpening our skills in this game," Prannoy wrote.

Other players to voice their frustration were Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu-wei and Malaysia’s Shevon Lai Jemie.

"Everyone waited in a queue for the shuttle bus that disappeared," Wang wrote on social media.

"A total of 55 minutes of Vitamin D supplementation."

Lai told Malaysian newspaper The Star: "We had to wait almost an hour yesterday [last Thursday] for our hotel check-in because we did not have the hotel booking from the organiser.

"Today [Friday], we waited for the bus according to the schedule given but no bus came."

Thomas Lund, secretary general for the BWF, claimed that heightened security around the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have been one of the factors behind the transport problems ©Getty Images

Thomas Lund, secretary general for the BWF, said that Copenhagen had been experiencing "some issues with traffic" due to a series of big events staged over the weekend, including the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But the Danish official stressed his confidence in the organisation of the event which is being staged in Copenhagen for the fifth time.

"There have been a few curveballs that might have influenced [the transport issues] and there have been a few things that the host is trying to adjust as quickly as they can because it is important," Lund told insidethegames.

"I think the operations team is working tireless on solving it because that’s why they are here

"There have been some teething problems in the beginning."