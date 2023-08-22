Australian taekwondo coach Scurry expresses concerns over readiness of Honiara for 2023 Pacific Games

Australian taekwondo coach Bianca Scurry has claimed that Honiara has many problems to address before the 2023 Pacific Games.

Scurry travelled to the capital city of Solomon Islands in May to coach and mentor the nation's taekwondo teams.

She conducted training sessions at the Solomon Islands National Institute of Sport as part of preparations for the Games.

Back again in the island nation, Scurry wrote on Instagram that medical supply is among the issues facing the country before the Pacific Games.

"The team of likeminded individuals and their partner organisations here in Solomon Islands as we prepare for our assignment to start next week," she wrote on social media.

"Standing next to paramedics, surgeons, emergency doctors, paediatric nurses and lawyers to name a few.

"I feel very privileged to stand side by side with such an intelligent group of people.

"Honiara has some interesting times coming up with medical supply issues, lack of beds in the hospital and severe power outages in the lead up to the Pacific Games.

"An interesting time ahead but hopefully we can add our support in any way possible, big or small."

The Solomon Islands is due to stage this year's Pacific Games between November 19 and December 2.

Taekwondo has been part of the Pacific Games programme since Papeete 1995, when it made its debut.

The general election in the country has been delayed, after Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare argued it did not have the resources to stage it as well as the Pacific Games.

Sogavare's decision has been met with widespread criticism.