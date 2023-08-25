Copenhagen is in the process of creating a five-year strategy in a bid to target sporting events that "fit the city’s DNA".

The Danish capital has a rich experience in holding major tournaments and is currently hosting the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships for a record-extending fifth time.

More events are set to come to Copenhagen with the city having recently secured the hosting rights for the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships.

It is also due to stage next year’s International Canoe Federation Stand Up Paddling World Championships and the 2025 International Basketball Federation 3x3 Europe Cup.

Lars Vallentin Christensen, senior manager for events at Wonderful Copenhagen, said it was looking to establish a strategy to strengthen its efforts to bring big sporting events to the capital over the coming years.

"We want to see what events would fit the city’s DNA," Vallentin Christensen told insidethegames.

Copenhagen is holding the Badminton World Federation World Championships for a fifth time ©Badmintonphoto

"Cycling is of course in the city’s DNA.

"As you might have heard, we are bidding for several cycling events like the [International Cycling Union] World Tour and the Road Cycling World Championships in 2029.

"We would also like to get this event [the BWF World Championships] to return to Copenhagen in 2030.

"We have our own airport, the infrastructure, the hotels and we are a known brand."

Vallentin Christensen insisted that the involvement of people of all ages would be one of the biggest factors to the new strategy.

"[The strategy] is in hearings now with different organisations but we know so far that there is a going to be a major focus on sustainability," said the Danish official.

"We have always had that so it’s not something new for us.

"It’s going to be a major factor but also is the outreach in the city.

"We have to get the public involved more.

Danish fans flocked to Copenhagen for the time-trial at last year's Tour de France Grand Départ ©Getty Images

"It’s important that you take the events out into the streets of the city to get people involved.

"You can’t just do closed-door events in the arena, you have to take it out and do even more outreach as we have been doing for this event, like playing air badminton in the streets.

"We had a school programme with pupils looking at the squares of a playing field in mathematic lessons.

"There has been all sorts of involvement with the elderly to get them active and that’s what we have to look at for future events.

"We are hosting the World Athletics Road Running Championships in 2026.

"We are going to get schools involved in that and all kinds of senior citizen clubs involved to get all kinds of age groups moving in the city."

Copenhagen’s new strategy for sporting events is expected to be approved within the next two months.

"It's a five-year [strategy] and then we are going to take it from there," added Vallentin Christensen.

"Of course, we have Sport Event Denmark that have another strategy but there is no conflict between the two strategies.

"It’s a question of aligning the two."