Portugal's Maria Ines Coelho de Barros and Jose Azevedo have won the mixed trap at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships in here.

They hit 142 targets and then won a shoot-off with the United States pairing of Rachel Tozier and Derrick Mein to claim gold.

Mariya Dmitriyenko and Daniel Pochivalov of Kazakhstan shot 141 to take bronze.

"For us it is very good because the team is new and we are starting to get stronger with all the competitions," Azevedo said.

"Our coach was trying to see how we were going through the competition, nobody knew if we were going to make it."

It fell to Coelho de Barros to take the final shot in the shoot off.

"My heart was beating so fast because I was the last one and I am not used to do that, without that target we would have lost so it was really a thrill to hit that target," Coelho de Barros admitted.

Sylvia Steiner of Austria shot 540 to win women's 50 metre individual air pistol gold.

Bayartsetseg Tumurchudur of Mongolia's score of 534 brought her silver while bronze went to Jiang Ranxin of China with 533.

"I didn’t start very well in the first two series but then I could manage my self better and the result was quite good," Steiner told insidethegames.

"In 50 metre pistol, you don’t know what is being shot by the others, so you have to do your competition and see what is being shot at the end."

The volunteers at the ISSF World Shooting Championships have taken every possible opportunity to have a photograph with medallists ©ITG

Steiner has still to secure a quota place for Paris 2024 and is now heading to Rio for the ISSF World Cup in mid September where she plans to try to qualify in 10m and 25m pistol.

She competed in both events in Tokyo.

India’s Tiyana Tiyana, Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur shot a combined 1573 for gold in the team event held concurrently with the individual competition.

China's Ranxin Jiang, Li Xue and Qian Wei added another silver to the Chinese medal haul with a score of 1567.

Mongolia's Tumurchudur, Khishigdelger Enkhbat and Anudari Tsolmonbaatar who scored 1566 earned bronze.

In the men’s 50 metre individual air pistol, Xie Yu of China shot 558 to win gold.

Lauris Strautmanis of Latvia claimed silver with 557 and Ravinder SIngh of India collected a bronze with 556.

In the team event, Xie was joined by Bowen Zhang Bowen and Liu Junhui to take gold with 1655.

Han Seung-woo, Choe Boram and Kim Cheong-yong scored 1654 to claim silver for South Korea.

India collected another team medal with SIngh, Kamaljeet Kamaljett and Vikram Shinde shooting a total of 1646.