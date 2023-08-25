Exclusive: African Para Games website taken offline as companies complain to IPC about unpaid bills

Complaints have been filed to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) by companies who have not been paid by organisers of the African Para Games.

The inaugural event is due to open in Accra on September 3, but the event website has been taken offline by hosting company Altheroh after the Colombian company were not paid, despite repeated promises that they would be.

insidethegames is also among companies not to have been paid, despite signing a contract with the Ghanaian organisers.

The Games are being organised by the African Paralympic Committee (APC) President Samson Deen, who is from Ghana.

He had pledged to stage the event in 2023 after the completion of the African Games shortly following his election as APC President in November 2021.

The official African Para Games website has been taken offline by hosting company Altheroh due to unpaid bills ©Accra 2023

In January 2022, IPC President Andrew Parsons had visited Ghana’s capital and promised the organisation's full commitment in helping organise the African Para Games.

"I am here to explore the opportunities with the Ghanaian Government of what we can do around these Games, especially with Paralympic athletes from all over the continent competing here," Parsons said after holding meetings with Deen and the country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Deen had originally predicted that 50 countries would take part in the Games, which are due to conclude on September 12, but that figure has now dropped below 20 and there are set to be only three sports featured on the programme.

A number of countries had pulled out because they feared facilities would not be ready to stage competition, while others have withdrawn over doubts about whether they would be reimbursed the expenses they had been promised.

Organisation of the African Para Games has continued, despite the African Games being postponed until 2024 due to a delay in completing facilities and the dire economic situation in Ghana.

Deen is also President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana and Ghana Para Powerlifting Association.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Deen is also executive chairman of African Origin Travels and Sports Tourism, which organises hospitality for Africans visiting events like the FIFA World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

IPC President Andrew Parsons, second left, pledged full support to the African Para Games after visiting Ghana ©Accra 2023

Deen is also chief executive of Travel TV, a media production company, and Investrips, which is involved in purchasing and exporting gold.

Deen contacted insidethegames following the publication of this story.

"All processes although difficult under control," he told insidethegames.

"To do a lot in a short time means a definite challenge."

The IPC expressed its disappointment over the unpaid bills, but claimed it was a matter for the Organising Committee.

“While the IPC has been fully supportive of a first African Para Games taking place, it is not responsible for the organisation of September’s event,” IPC chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence told insidethegames.

“The event is under the stewardship of the Arican Paralympic Committee and the Organising Committee which is based in Ghana.

“The IPC has been notified by two suppliers who have not been paid by the Organising Committee which is extremely disappointing.

"These are matters that need to be resolved between the respective unpaid companies and the Organising Committee."