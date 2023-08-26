Ireland vote to continue as member of International Boxing Association

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has decided to stay with the International Boxing Association (IBA) while the special resolution proposed to amend its current constitution was defeated.

The decision came after the Extraordinary General Meeting at the National Stadium in Dublin.

The resolution to amend IABA constitution was proposed to have "more control over our operations without constitutional restrictions" and remove any mention of IBA.

However, it did not reach the required 75 per cent votes and fell short by five.

More follows.