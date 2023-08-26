Lyles and Richardson anchor US to 4x100m relay double at World Athletics Championships

Individual world champions Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson anchored the United States to a 4x100 metres relay double on a busy penultimate night of the World Athletics Championships here.

For Lyles, it completed a hat-trick of gold medals in Budapest following on from his 100m and 200m success.

Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley and Brandon Carnes set him up to bring the US home in dominant fashion in the men's relay, clocking a world-leading time of 37.38.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy raced the second leg in the silver medal effort of 37.62, and Jamaica completed the top three in 37.76, staving off challenges from Britain and Japan.

The men's success was followed by a Championships record for the US in the women's 4x100m relay.

Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry and Gabrielle Thomas ran the first three legs before Richardson held off the 200m world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica to power her team to gold in 41.03.

Jamaica were second in 41.21, with Britain third in 41.97.

The relays were a sweet tonic after they had been disqualified from the women's 4x400m relay heats because anchor runner Alexis Holmes was outside the changeover zone when she belatedly received the baton from Quanera Hayes.

It took their gold medal tally for the night up to three following on from Chase Ealey's women's shot put title defence.

Chase Ealey made it back-to-back women's shot put golds to contribute to three victories for the US on the penultimate day of the World Championships ©Getty Images

Ealey dominated the competition from her first attempt of 20.35 metres, and improved it to 20.43 on her fifth.

Sarah Mitton of Canada earned silver with 20.08m, and Olympic champion Gong Lijiao of China took bronze with 19.69m.

Auriol Dongmo of Portugal also threw a 19,69m, but her second-best attempt of 19.63m was short of Gong's 19.67m.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis was another who earned a comfortable title defence in Budapest, winning the men's pole vault final with a first-time 6.10m clearance.

Duplantis made three attempts at a world record height of 6.23m, narrowly failing on the final two.

EJ Obiena of the Philippines took silver with 6.00m, and Australia's Kurtis Marschall and Chris Nilsen of the US shared bronze at the 5.95m mark.

Last year's silver medallist Pierce LePage took an impressive gold in the decathlon, leading a Canadian one-two with Olympic champion Damian Warner.

LePage was second overnight, but setting a personal best of 13.77sec in the 110 metres hurdles and equalling a season's best of 5.20 metres in the pole vault gave him a lead going into the evening session, which he defended with a 60.90m javelin throw and 4min 39.88sec 1500 metres run.

Canada's Pierce Lepage clinched decathlon gold in Budapest ©Getty Images

He finished with a world-leading 8,909 points, which was 105 more than Warner, whose 4:27.73 in the 1500m helped him climb above Lindon Victor of Grenada to second.

Victor was the top performer with 54.97 metres in the discus throw to contribute towards his 8,756 points.

The leader at the halfway stage Leo Neugebauer of Germany finished fifth with 8,645.

LePage was not the only Canadian winner of the evening, with Marco Arop upgrading bronze last year to gold in the men's 800 metres with a time of 1:44.24.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya took silver in 1:44.53, and Ben Pattison of Britain bronze in 1:44.83.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya was the other gold medallist, the three-time 1500m world champion earning her first major title in the 5,000m.

Kipyegon's hopes had been boosted by a 5,000m world record in June, and she completed a double in Budapest with the 1500m in 14:53.88.

She held off a late challenge from Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands, who was second in 14:54.11, closely followed by Kenya's Beatrice Chebet in 14:54.33.

The World Athletics Championships is set to conclude tomorrow with the men's marathon seven finals at the National Athletics Stadium.