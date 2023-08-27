Host nation Tahiti have won the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Men’s Beach Soccer Nations Cup at the Parc Aorai Tini Hau in Papeete.

They defeated the Solomon Islands 7-0 in the final to retain the trophy they won in 2019.

Midfielder Heirauarii Salem and striker Teaonui Tehau both scored twice in the final.

Tahiti had been in superb form and were unbeaten throughout the round-robin group stages of the competition.

They opened with a 26-3 win over Tonga with five goals from midfielder Heirauarii Salem.

Tahiti, in red, beat the Solomon Islands 7-0 in the final of the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup ©OFC

In their first encounter of the tournament with the Solomon Islands, they had also won by a seven-goal margin in a 10-3 win.

Tahiti beat Fiji in their final match of the group stage 5-3.

It was the third time that Tahiti have won the tournament, and their victory earns them a place at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is scheduled to open on February 15 next year in the United Arab Emirates.

It is set to be Tahiti's sixth appearance in the tournament.

Gabriele Matanisiga scored six goals for Fiji in their 12-0 win over Tonga in the bronze medal match.

The tournament had originally been scheduled for June but was moved back to August to allow time to upgrade the sand at the venue.