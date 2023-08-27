Ten more refugee athletes added to Olympic scholarship programme for Paris 2024

A group of 10 more refugee athletes have been given scholarships by the Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF) to help them train towards Paris 2024,

Of them, four are from the sport of taekwondo which now has 14 scholarship holders.

The ten newcomers to the scheme are from five different sports.

Taekwondo players Hadi Tiranvalipour, originally from Iran and Mahdia Sharifi from Afghanistan are to be hosted in Italy.

The IOC have added ten more athletes to their Refugee scholarship programme ©IOC

Roberto and Indonesia Mujica Silva are both from Venezuela and are now living in Peru,

A pair of Venezuelan shooters, Edilio Francisco and Marialejandra Centeno Nieves are to be supported throughout the scholarship by the Mexican National Olympic Committee.

Afghan cyclist Amir Ansari is now living in Sweden and is to be assisted by Sweden’s NOC,

Iranian judoka Mohammad Rashnonezhad is to be supported by the Netherlands and boxer Omid Ahmadisafa is to train in Germany.

Denmark are to host Ethiopian athlete Omar Hassan Omar under the scheme.

The refugee athlete support programme is funded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and managed by the ORF through the Olympic Solidarity programme.

“The programme provides the athletes with financial support for training and competition in the lead-up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, with the ultimate aim of being selected for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team,” the IOC said.

There are currently 63 scholarship holders living in 23 host countries, representing 13 sports.

The Refugee Olympic team was introduced at Rio 2016.