A new course in Olympic and Paralympic storytelling is set to begin at the University of Southern California (USC) in preparation for Los Angeles 2028.

A range of Olympic and Paralympic medallists have been lined up to speak at the course which is set to run through the first term at the University.

"We created the class that we wish we would have been able to take when we were in college," course creator Seth Rubinroit told insidethegames.

"We are bringing in guest speakers from the Olympics, Paralympics and NBC to teach students how to tell stories on multiple platforms.

"This will allow us to prepare the students to be the most versatile journalists possible."

Fernando Hurtado, green shirt with Apolo Ohno,second left, and Seth Rubinroit extreme right when they worked on NBC's "My Favourite Olympian" ©Seth Rubinroit

Rubinroit, an Emmy award winner, leads audio strategy for NBC.

NBC digital content producer Fernando Hurtado is to be the other course professor.

Between them, they have covered eight Olympic Games.

"We’re so excited to have this course at a place like USC Annenberg, as an Annenberg alum myself, I appreciate how the school trains journalism students to enter the industry ready to tackle the field head-on." Hurtado explained to insidethegames.

Swimmer Rowdy Gaines, winner of the 100 metres freestyle gold at Los Angeles 1984, the last time the Olympics were staged in the Californian city, is set to speak at a session in October.

"LA84 will be an integral part of the curriculum, from looking at the positive community impact the LA84 Foundation still has today to guest speakers like NBC swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines, who won three Olympic gold medals in the pool here on campus at USC," Rubinroit said.

Short track speed skater Apolo Ohno, an Olympic gold medallist over 1500m at Salt Lake City 2002 and 500m at Turin 2006, is scheduled to open the series tomorrow alongside Olympic journalist Alan Abrahamson.

Daine Blanton, men’s beach volleyball gold medallist on Bondi Beach at Sydney 2000, is also set to take part,

Other participants lined up include 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Meghan Klingenberg.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, bronze medallists in ice dancing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, are also scheduled to participate.

Triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Rowdy Gaines, now a swimming analyst for NBC is set to participate in the USC Course ©Getty Images

Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann, a double Paralympic champion at Tokyo 2020, has been scheduled to appear in mid October.

Weggemann won gold in the S7/SB6 individual medley and S7 100m backstroke, and was also a gold medallist in the S8 women’s 50m freestyle at London 2012.

Participants are also expected to include Ezra Frech, winner of high jump gold last month at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

The course is set to run until November 30 at the USC’s Wallis Annenberg Hall.

Each session is scheduled for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

"This is the perfect place and time, less than a year from Paris 2024 and with LA 2028 rapidly approaching, for a class like this, nothing would make us prouder than to have our students cover Paris 2024 and eventually LA 2028, which will have events taking place right here on campus at USC," Rubinroit said.