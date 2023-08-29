Artistic director of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony Thomas Jolly has stated that the curtain raiser must be "militant".

Jolly, a renowned actor and opera and theatre director, is determined for the Paralympics' Opening Ceremony on August 28 next year to differ from that of the Olympic Games on July 26.

"This ceremony must, in a way, be militant because the Paralympic Games are not confused with the Olympic Games," Jolly said, as reported by L'Équipe.

"In the wake of Paralympic athletes, I hear the question of equal rights, and one of the important claims about disability: mobility.

"And behind, there are many other battles to fight.

"It is a very powerful ceremony in architectural terms, in its Paris location and also in terms of political message."

©Paris 2024

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony is set to centre around the Place de la Concorde, the largest square in the French capital.

Around 4,400 athletes representing 184 delegations from around the world are due to take part in a Parade of Nations that begins at the Champs-Élysées.

The top of the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, at the Arc de Triomphe, down to the Place is a 30-minute 1.6-mile journey.

A total of 65,000 people will be able to attend the ceremony courtesy of temporary seating that is due to be constructed in the square.

Jolly is aiming to convey the fight for equal rights of people with disabilities at the Ceremony through various artistic mediums.

"That's my ambition," he said.

"I tried to draw on what Olympism is, the history of these places and the context.

©Paris 2024

"With the team of authors and authors, we have built a story for this ceremony and there, we are in the development phase, working with the other team of artistic referents in all areas: music, dance, art, and fashion."

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has been shown the initial plans for the event and is said to be "delighted with what he saw".

The same team is working on the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony for both the Olympics and Paralympics, with Jolly serving as artistic director for all four.

While intent on establishing key differences between the Paralympics and Olympics, Jolly is still aiming "to draw an artistic thread with the same energy [and] same signature" for the Ceremonies.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony is also set to take place outside of a stadium as has been tradition.

The Parade of Nations will see delegations travel down the Seine on boats with crowds lining the riverbanks.