Brisbane 2032 architects looking at timber for new venues in sustainable approach

An architectural alliance of Buchan, Nikken Sekkei, and HKS have outlined their early plans for venues at the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, which could strike a similarity to those seen at Tokyo 2020.

The trio has announced it is joining forces for the Games and has identified sustainable timber designs and community-centric architecture as its priority.

The wooden material was one of the major components of the Japan National Stadium, which served as the main venue of the re-arranged 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"Timber is a beautiful material that resonates with Brisbane's sub-tropical climate and local architecture," said Hiroshi Miyakawa, executive design fellow of Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, as reported by Architecture and Design.

"Bringing our expertise in sustainable sports venue design to the creation of distinctly Queensland venues would be a wonderful legacy for our two countries."

Nikken Sekkei designed the almost all-timber Ariake Gymnastics Centre for Tokyo 2020 ©Nikken Sekkei

Japan is Queensland's strongest international trading partner and Miyakawa is a frequent visitor of the future Olympic host state.

He cites Southbank, Howard Smith Wharves, and the Gallery of Modern Art as distinctive Brisbane destinations.

"Brisbane has always been a popular destination for Japanese tourists," said Miyakawa.

"We love the people, the climate and the natural beauty of this place, as well as its vibrant, contemporary culture."

Nikken Sekkei already has Olympic experience as it design the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, used at Tokyo 2020, using its Wood Lab system dedicated to the design and delivery of sustainable timber buildings.

The company's latest partner, HKS, also boasts an impressive portfolio, including the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The venue is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

HKS director Andrew Colling believes a timber shell around the Brisbane Cricket Ground would help it stand out against the norm ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, HKS director Andrew Colling spoke of the potential for a revamped Brisbane Cricket Ground to feature a timber shell "with blended greenery and sandstone instead of a cookie-cutter concrete stadium."

The stadium, commonly known as the Gabba, is due to undergo a AUD$2.7 billion (£1.3 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.5 billion) upgrade for Brisbane 2032.

Colling revealed that the stadium could incorporate a parkland deck on its roof and a cocoon of timber and sandstone to "create something that's not only distinctively South East Queensland but distinctly Australian," as reported by Courier Mail.

The majority of Brisbane 2032 venues are due to be existing structures but seven are planned to be constructed for the Games.

These include a BMX freestyle and cross country equestrian location at Victoria Park, the Brisbane Indoor Sports Centre for basketball, and boxing's Moreton Bay Indoor Sports Centre.

The Sunshine Coast Indoor Sports Centre, also for basketball, two Athletes' Villages, the Redland Whitewater Centre, and the Brisbane Live venue due to host aquatics.