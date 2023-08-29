French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans to hold summit on sustainable development before staging next year’s Olympic Games.

Macron declared that the conference will be held in July 2024 in Paris with the Games set to open on July 26 and run until August 11.

His announcement came at the annual conference of ambassador staged at the Elysée Palace yesterday, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

"We will have an Olympic sustainable development summit in July 2024 in Paris, with at the heart of the agenda," said Macron.

"We should not have to choose between the fight against poverty and the fight for the climate."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, second from right, has pledged to make next year’s Olympics the "most sustainable" Games in history ©Getty Images

Macron made reference to the Paris Agreement - a legally binding treaty adopted by 196 countries in 2015 that aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"The path followed is a national path: it is dictated neither in Brussels, nor in Washington, nor in any forum," added Macron.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has vowed to make next year’s Olympics the "most sustainable" Games in history.

Organisers have also committed to becoming the first “climate-positive” Games before the International Olympic Committee’s deadline of 2030 and reduce their carbon emissions by 50 per cent.