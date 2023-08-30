IJF officials say Paris 2024 test event for judo went "very smoothly"

Judo officials have expressed their confidence over the staging of the sport during next year’s Olympics in Paris following a test event at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

An International Judo Federation (IJF) delegation visited the venue that is set to host judo during the Games.

IJF secretary general Lisa Allan and events director Claudiu Chimoiu led the team who were given the opportunity to participate in the operational tests.

"We are all wishing for a happy path through the Games next year and for that we need to test everything that can go wrong and then have solutions for all the problems," said Allan.

"That is exactly the reason why we have such a test event."

Chimoiu added: "It's a very important event.

The IJF team were given the opportunity to run the rule over the Paris 2024 venue ©IJF

"We are looking for the best way to collaborate with the local organising committee, Omega and Atos for the scoring, the International Olympic Committee and France Judo.

"Our main focuses are the flow of the competition, the medical issues and the timing and scoring."

The IJF has insisted that the testing is not over as they continue to prepare for Paris 2024.

"We are very confident," read a joint statement from Allan and Chimoiu.

"Everybody knows their job.

"France is a great organiser and so far everything went very smoothly."

Judo competition featuring 15 events including mixed team is set to run from July 27 to August 3 at the Grand Palais Éphémère during the Olympics.