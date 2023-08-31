Nyberg wins last gold medal of ISSF World Championships in Baku

Jesper Nyberg of Sweden has won the last gold medal of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships here.

Nyberg shot 393 to win gold in the 50 metre running target mixed open by one shot from his compatriot Emil Martinsson.

Krister Holmberg of Finland took bronze after a shoot-off with Lukasz Czapla of Poland after they both shot 391 in the regular competition.

"I am very happy it was good shooting, the wind was not a problem today," Nyberg told insidethegames after the win.

The last individual gold medal of the World Shooting Championships was presented today to Jesper Nyberg of Sweden in the 50m mixed running target ©ITG

"I started to shoot this discipline and I liked it, I don’t really care if it is an Olympic discipline or not."

It was a second individual ISSF World Championships gold medal for Nyberg after his victory in the 10m running target event at the 2018 event in Changwon.

The team gold went to Ukraine’s Denis Babliuk, Danylo Danilenko and Ihor Kizyma with a combined score of 1,163.

Nyberg, Martinsson and Andreas Bergstroem shot 1,161 to give the Swedes silver.

Ukraine took their gold medal tally to six after winning the men's team competition in 50m running target mixed today ©ITG

Finland’s Holmberg, Aaro Vuorimaa and Niklas Hyvarinen took bronze with 1,157.

It was Ukraine’s second team gold in the 50m running target event and their sixth overall at these World Championships, which makes them the second most successful nation in all disciplines behind China, who collected 15 gold medals in all.

Running target was once part of the Olympic programme but all events in the discipline were removed after the Athens 2004 Olympics.