City officials in Seine-Saint-Denis have announced they are intensifying efforts to counter prostitution in the territory, especially among minors, in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and this year’s Rugby World Cup.

An official communication from the city claims that prostitution is "often aggravated in the context of major international sporting events," raising concerns that an influx of visitors and supporters will increase demand, as reported by Le Parisien. "For a minor audience, prostitution can be seen as an opportunity to earn money easily, including for young boys who would become pimps," the city communication adds.

The first phase of the operation in Saint-Denis, in which the Stade de France and the newly built Aquatics Centre are situated, was launched earlier this year.

It took the form of an awareness-raising campaign aimed at training and mobilising professionals in the area to help them identify potential cases and direct people at risk to the appropriate structures.

"We have trained professionals from the local mission, youth leaders, including those who work in leisure workshops, because the average age of entry into prostitution is 13-14 years," officials said.

This operation has been complemented by work in schools.

In the second part of the campaign, for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Rugby World Cup, the challenge will be to reach potential customers.

"Beyond the public directly concerned by prevention, we also decided to conduct a public campaign to raise awareness among all stakeholders," the statement added.

"These people come to France without knowing what the local legislation is.

Saint-Denis officials are working to counter a possible rise in prostitution provoked by the influx of visitors for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"It's important to reach a foreign audience as well."

The upsurge in prostitution-related activities during major sporting events is disputed by several studies. In 2010, when South Africa hosted the first football World Cup on the African continent, the authorities expected an increase in the activity of sex workers. However, the United Nations Population Fund published a study with the conclusion that: "There was no significant increase in the number of clients per prostitute during the period of the World Cup."

"Opinions differ," the Saint-Denis town hall claims.

"But the problem is that there are very few statistics.

"We are unable to say how many people prostitute themselves in the city.

"Our role is to protect young girls and ensure that they do not go down that road."