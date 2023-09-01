Saudi Arabia has abandoned its ambition to jointly host the 2030 World Cup and is now seeking European support for staging the 2034 tournament alone.

The original ambition of co-hosting the World Cup with Egypt and Greece has now been effectively abandoned, The Times reports.

Officials and ministers from the Gulf Kingdom have already communicated with prominent figures in European football to secure support from the continent as a prelude to making an official offer to organise the 25th edition of the FIFA World Cup finals.

According to The Times, Saudi Arabian leaders are convinced of the country's ability to host the 2034 World Cup in the summer, despite the high heat, by holding matches in specific, high altitude venues.

Ronaldo has already arrived in Saudi Arabia. Will the 2034 FIFA World Cup also make its way there? ©Getty Images

There is an alternative solution similar to the one Qatar pursued when it hosted the 2022 World Cup in winter.

Qatar became the first Arab country to stage the World Cup, while Morocco are seeking to host the 2030 edition jointly with Spain and Portugal.

Among the projected host venues for a Saudi Arabia World Cup would be the city of Neom, the creation of which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 as part of the country's Vision 2030, with the aim to complete construction by the end of the decade, The Sun reports.

The megacity will have a floating industrial centre and port city, as well as a ski resort called Trojena which has already been awarded the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

An airport will be built and also the Line: a 110-mile, 500m tall and 200m wide mirrored megastructure that will connect Neom, located near the Red Sea, to the rest of the kingdom.

