The administrative court in Paris has suspended the requisition of almost 3,000 student accommodations to host Paris 2024 staff in the Île-de-France region.

In May, the Regional Centre for University and School Work (Crous) had decided to limit the occupancy leases of student accommodation to June 30 next year, to facilitate the accommodation of staff working on the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

However, Crous did say it would provide alternative accommodation for those who wished to stay in halls of residence in the summer of 2024.

It was also promised that students sacrificing rooms for the Games period will be given guaranteed accommodation for the new academic term in September.

But the Union syndicale Solidaires initiated legal proceedings against the move, with the court ruling that Crous's decision is against its mission.

According to the court, the Crous's decision "amounts to prioritising the interests of participants in the Olympic Games over the situation of students while the Crous's mission is to ensure a quality of life for students, given the uncertainties that exist surround".

The National Centre for University and School Work (Cnous) has acknowledged the decision and said that new contractual agreements will be proposed soon.

"The National Center (sic) for University and School Work takes note of decision No. 2319295/1 of the summary judge of the Paris administrative court which suspends the decision of the CROUS of Paris to limit the occupation of accommodation in certain university residences to June 30, 2024," a statement read.

"This decision does not call into question the meaning of making vacant accommodation available to accommodate personnel mobilised for the Olympic Games, but rather the way in which it was, at this stage, organised.

"The Cnous will very soon propose new consultation and contractual arrangements allowing the implementation of the project."

French Minister of Higher Education Sylvie Retailleau also assured that those wishing to stay is student halls in the summer of 2024 will be given "relocation nearby" and "coverage of costs for this trip".

According to Paris 2024, the University Sports Centre of Crous in Paris is training venue.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games is scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11 next yeat.