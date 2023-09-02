Work is underway on the redevelopment of the Lago di Tesero cross-country stadium that will host cross-country skiing and Nordic combined events during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The first phase of the project at one of the two venues in the Val di Fiemme cluster, which will cost a total of €18.6 million (£15.9 million/$20 million), involves the creation of spaces for the cross-country athletes and technical rooms on the east side of the site.

The new underground facility will also be designed to improve accessibility for Paralympic athletes, who will take part in Para biathlon at the venue.

This initial work is expected to take a year to complete at a cost of €4.35 million (£3.72 million/$4.68 million).

Other phases of work will include the modernisation of the ski slopes and summer roller skating, the demolition and reconstruction of the former grandstand, adaptation of the snow-making and lighting system and water supply.

The signing of the minutes was attended by, among others, the President of the Province Maurizio Fugatti, the director of civil works of the Provincial Public Works Agency Marco Gelmini, the Mayor of Tesero Elena Ceschini and Pietro De Godenz, President of the Committee for the promotion of skiing in Val di Fiemme.

"We are beginning to see a concrete start of the infrastructural interventions with which our territory is preparing for the Olympic and Paralympic event," said Fugatti.

"I thank those who took care of the design and technical-administrative procedures, as well as the constant dialogue with the municipality.

"Now the ball is in the business court.

"We are sure that with the new structure will increase the attractiveness of Val di Fiemme and the whole of Trentino, in the winning relationship between sport, tourism and territory.

"Already now the stadium is positioned at excellent levels, but the interventions launched will allow to offer greater functionality, efficiency and comfort, both to athletes and to the public, bringing Val di Fiemme and Trentino to the top international discipline."

The President added that work on the opening phase was being done by local companies.

"For the Municipality of Tesero it is an important day," said Ceschini.

"The realisation of an intervention that brings us closer to this dream that is the 2026 Olympic appointment is finally underway.

"The assignment is a challenge and a commitment for the territory but at the same time a great opportunity.

"I thank the President and the entire autonomous province of Trento for believing in an opportunity, which allows us to improve the quality and offer of our sports facilities".

De Godenz added: "We are happy about the start of the works for what will be the most important cross-country stadium in the Alps, capable of guaranteeing both winter and summer skiing thanks to roller skiing."