Rubio-Cornejo takes over as general transport manager as Los Angeles plans for hosting 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced Laura Rubio-Cornejo as the new General Manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) as the city looks to transform itself ahead of hosting the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

Rubio-Cornejo, who brings over 20 years of municipal, regional and state transportation experience, currently serves as the City of Pasadena’s Director of Transportation and previously held senior roles at L.A. Metro.

"We must do more to make Los Angeles neighbourhoods safer for people to get where they need to go while better connecting communities to jobs and other opportunities," said Bass.

"Laura Rubio-Cornejo is a proven implementer with a record of delivering projects on time and on budget.

"She is well positioned to focus the department on executing critical traffic safety improvements and delivering a high-level of customer service to Angelenos.

"She is a leader who fights for equity and will guide the department’s efforts to implement real solutions that support historically disinvested neighbourhoods who are disproportionately impacted by traffic violence.

“I am confident that Laura will guide the department’s work to deliver for communities by making streets safer while helping us prepare for major upcoming events that will draw visitors from around the world.”

Public transport in Los Angeles is receiving huge investment prior to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games - and Laura Rubio-Cornejo, newly appointed LA transportation manager, will have a key role to play in the planning ©Getty Images

Rubio-Cornejo responded: "It’s an honour to be selected to serve the people of Los Angeles as the next General Manager of the Department of Transportation.

"I’m excited to bring my strategic approach and extensive experience with project delivery, resource management and equity-focused decision making to this work."

Rubio-Cornejo takes over at a uniquely challenging time for the city’s transportation plans.

On June 21, the Los Angeles Metro highlighted 15 transport projects which it hopes to implement in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Plans include extra bus-only lanes with Metro looking to double its fleet of vehicles to around 850 during the Games.

Key transport hubs near event venues could also be enhanced to handle crowds, with features including temporary platforms, overcrossings and portable ramps.

Another focus is "first mile, last mile" which will encourage people to walk or bike the start or end of their journeys, as well as designing the route network for the Games.

Improvements to light rail and opening up the streets to arts, culture and recreation is also planned, as well as "regional mobility hubs".

The Inglewood Transit Connector, which will provide access to Los Angeles 2028 venue SoFi Stadium, is another of the 15 targets.

The 1.6-mile project will connect the K Line Downtown Inglewood stop with the venue which is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, football, and archery at Los Angeles 2028.

On June 6 it was announced that an additional $6.3 million (£5 million/€5.8 million) had been awarded to the Transit Connector.

It is also due to connect with the Intuit Dome, the future home of National Basketball Association team the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Metro has highlighted 15 transport projects which it hopes to implement in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The funding supplements previous state funding to bring the total raised for the project so far to $750 million (£595 million/€693 million) with the goal of being completed prior to Los Angeles 2028.

The recent wave of investment came as part of a near $60 million (£47 million/€55 million) budget set by the California Transportation for transit related projects.

The I-405 Corridor Community Bus Service Improvement Program and the Los Angeles Metro Light Rail Capacity and System Integration Project benefited from the latest funding.

In May Brightline Holdings chief executive Mike Reininger claimed that construction on a high-speed railway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground by the end of the year.

The electric line is estimated to cost $12 billion (£10 billion/€11 billion) and would be able to transport up to 11 million passengers a year covering 218 miles in two hours and 10 minutes.

Reininger is aiming for the project to be finished before the start of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Also in May a survey of readers by the Los Angeles Times showed a narrow majority were in favour of building a gondola "sky ride" to ferry spectators between Union Station and the Dodger Stadium, which is expected to host baseball and softball if the sports are added to the programme for the 2028 Olympic Games.