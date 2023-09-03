International Canoe Federation (ICF) President Thomas Konietzko has said that he is "very optimistic" over a resolution to the location of canoe slalom competition for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles with Oklahoma City expected to be named host.

Konietzko told insidethegames that he was unable to shed light on discussions over a venue for the discipline but said he anticipated that an announcement would be made "soon".

The Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in north-western Los Angeles had originally been the frontrunner to stage canoe slalom competition.

There were plans for the sport to be held at a temporary facility at the Valley Sports Park that is set to host equestrian and shooting events during the Games.

However, LA 2028 organisers are considering moving canoe slalom to the Riversport Rapids Whitewater Center in Oklahoma despite being situated more than 1,300 miles outside the city.

The venue has previously hosted the ICF Canoe Sprint Super Cup in 2021 and 2022 and has secured the rights to stage the 2026 Canoe Slalom World Championships.

Konietzko said the ICF had worked with LA 2028 for the past six years to find a potential host and was hopeful that a decision will be announced before the end of the year.

"Unfortunately, it’s not up to us to announce any progress," Konietzko told insidethegames.

The Riversport Rapids Whitewater Center in Oklahoma looks in pole position to secure the hosting rights for the canoe slalom competition at Los Angeles 2028 ©Riversport OKC

"It’s up to LA and the potential hosts for slalom events and the kayak cross event but we are very confident that they will announce soon in a package with all other decisions that slalom will be part of the [Games] and where slalom can take place.

"It’s not been frustrating as we have worked very hard for the past five or six years to help LA 28 find a potential organiser since we knew that they were applying for the Games.

"It’s absolutely in line with the new norm - the IOC Agenda 2020+5.

"We made some proposals and now it is up to LA 28 and the potential host to find an agreement but we are very optimistic.

"There are several opportunities, and it is up to LA 28 to find the new best place that gives best results for LA as well."

When the United States last held the Summer Olympics, at Atlanta in 1996, the canoe slalom events were also held outside the host city.

They took place at the Ocoee Whitewater Center in Ducktown in Tennessee, over 100 miles away from Atlanta.

The site for the Los Angeles 2028 canoe sprint events has already been moved from the initially proposed Lake Perris in Riverside County to the Long Beach Marine Stadium, which was for the 1932 Olympics.

It is also due to hold rowing competitions, although on a shortened course of 1,500 metres instead of the traditional 2,000m due to the 2nd Street Bridge.