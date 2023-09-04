Bach hints at support for cricket to be added to Los Angeles 2028 programme

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has suggested that he would like cricket to be added to the sporting programme for Los Angeles 2028.

The sport has made just one appearance at the Olympic Games, in 1900, when it was contested by just two teams.

However, it was a success at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and now it is catching Bach's eye for Los Angeles' third Olympic hosting.

"It could make sense," Bach told CNBC-TV18.

"You know, I cannot hide that, I'm really a fan of cricket, I was even playing once.

"I was in Fiji.

"We were walking across a sports field.

"There were women playing cricket and then my spokesperson, who is an ardent fan of cricket said, 'now you have to play'.

Cricket's Twenty20 format has been deemed as the most likely to appear at the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"So we went to this women's cricket team and they allowed me to play with them for some moments.

"Now it's in the hands of the Organising Committee of LA to make a proposal.

"From today on, it should be exactly a week so let's see when the proposal is coming.

"I think you can imagine from my answers what my answer to such a request would be."

Cricket at Paris 1900 took the form of a two-day match between Devon and Somerset Wanderers who represented Britain and a mixed team of players from the French Athletic Club Union.

A long format has been deemed incompatible with the 2028 Games, with the shorter Twenty20 preferred.

Thomas Bach, left, would be open to seeing cricket make its Olympic return after last appearing in 1900 ©CNBC-TV18

"Now, of course, the T20 format was necessary," Bach said.

"With the traditional format, we could not have accommodated cricket in the Olympic programme.

"But with a T20 format, this would be very possible."

The Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee will be able to propose cricket's inclusion on September 8 to the IOC Executive Board which will make the final decision.

Cricket is one of nine sports in the running to be added to the Games' programme alongside flag football, baseball/softball, lacrosse, breaking, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.

The new sports are expected to be ratified at the next IOC Session, scheduled to take place in Mumbai from October 15 to 17.