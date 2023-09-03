Steve Guerdat won the individual European Jumping Championships title after producing two clear rounds on the final day in Milan.

A total of 25 riders qualified for the individual final on the concluding day at the Snai San Siro Racecourse with Guerdat riding Dynamix de Belheme.

Guerdat and Dynamix de Belheme won with 0.43 penalties, with silver going to Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt, riding Zinaday, with 4.31 penalties, and bronze to France’s Julien Epaillard, onboard Dubai du Cedre with 4.61 penalties.

Going into the second round Guerdat knew there was little margin for error, as two fences down would knock the pair out of medal contention.

Without touching an obstacle, the duo safely negotiated the second course of the day, over 410 metres, featuring 10 fences and 12 jumping efforts, on their way to taking the title.

Guerdat was one of only four riders to go clear in the second round, which featured the top 12, while his victory today was a first individual gold in his ninth European Championships.

Swedish rider Jens Fredricson, who had topped the rankings following the team competition, which doubled up as the second qualifying round for the individual final, finished off the podium with Markan Cosmpolit after errors in the final round.

In the team competition, Sweden took gold with 9.51 penalties courtesy of their quartet of Fredricson, Henrik von Eckermann on Iliana, Wilma Hellstrom on Cicci BJN and Rolf Goran Bengtsson onboard Zuccero.

Silver went to Ireland with 18.00 penalties, with their line-up completed by Michael Duffy on Cinca 3, Trevor Breen on Highland President, Shane Sweetnam on James Kann Cruz and Eoin McMahon riding Mila.

Austria completed the podium with 22.77 penalties, with their line-up featuring Gerfried Puck on Equitron Naxcel V, Katharina Rhomberg on Cuma 5, Max Kuhner on Elektric Blue P and Alessandra Reich on Oeli R.

Three countries also secured their tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympics through the team event - Austria in third, Spain who finished fifth with 25.59, and Switzerland who ended sixth on 25.92.

These three countries were the best placed in the final standings who had not already secured Olympic spots.

A further place is available at the International Equestrian Federation Jumping Nations Cup, due to begin on September 28 in Barcelona, with one ticket available for the highest-placed team in the rankings not already qualified.