Indonesian wushu fighter Nandhira Mauriskha has been awarded the International World Games Association (IWGA) Athlete of the Month award for August for her double success at the delayed Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

Mauriskha ended a 12-year wait for her country to win gold at the FISU World University Games dating back to Shenzhen 2011 when she triumphed in the women's changquan and jianshu disciplines in the Chinese city.

It brought individual success for the 24-year-old after she had to settle for two silvers at the South East Asian Games in Vietnam's capital Hanoi last year and another second-place finish at the Birmingham 2022 World Games.

Her Chengdu 2021 golds marked a triumphant return for an athlete who had to take a long break after undergoing knee surgery in 2016, and earned the acclaim of the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing.

Laksmana Pandu Pratama in the men's sanda under-52 kilograms and Tharisa Dea Florentina in the women's sanda under-52 kg also earned golds for Indonesia at the FISU Games, which was delayed by two years due to China's tough COVID-19 restrictions.

Chengdu is set to stage the next edition of the World Games in 2025 with wushu on the programme, and Mauriskha is due to return to China for the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games later this month.

Winners of the IWGA Athlete of the Month receive a diploma and a branded gift.

Mauriskha is the first wushu fighter to earn the honour since France's Juliette Vauchez in April 2022.

She is the second Indonesian winner in the space of four months after sport climber and men's speed world record holder Veddriq Leonardo earned the award for May.