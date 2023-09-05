Spain's Marcos Hofmann has won the European Hockey Federation (EHF) Presidential election, beating The Netherlands' Peter Elders by six votes at the General Assembly held in the German city of Mönchengladbach.

Hofmann succeeds Marijke Fleuren of The Netherlands, who reached the maximum 12 years in office but was made Honorary Lifetime President at the Haus Erholung in Mönchengladbach.

During his campaign, Hofmann promised to provide greater support to European Federations with limited hockey facilities including training for referees and coaches and increase the number of teams in the Euro Hockey League club competition.

He won the election by 19 votes to 13, with his term set to run until 2027.

Hofmann is also now a member of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Executive Board following his election, and becomes the sixth President of the EHF.

"I am grateful for the support and humbled by the challenge in front of me to lead EuroHockey, the big house of European hockey where no one is left behind and everybody should feel like it’s their home," he said.

Fleuren was first elected in Mönchengladbach in 2011, and a video of her highlights as President was shown to the General Assembly.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram, born in Pakistan and now a citizen of Macau, revealed plans to nominate Fleuren to the International Olympic Committee's gender equality, diversity and inclusion champion award and granted her the FIH excellence award.

Ikram congratulated Hofmann on his election.

Marijke Fleuren, pictured centre with her family, reached the maximum 12 years as EHF President, and was named Honorary Life President ©EuroHockey

"Congratulations to Marcos Hofmann for being elected today as the new President of the European Hockey Federation," he said.

"I look forward to working closely with him, also in his capacity of new member of the FIH Executive Board, to develop hockey, not only in Europe but also in the rest of the world."

While the FIH has committed to ensuring four of its Executive Board's elected members are male and four are female, Hofmann's election means all five continental heads are male.

The EHF General Assembly also elected Levi van Havere of Belgium as treasurer, with The Netherlands' Cathelijne Rockal, Poland's Magdalena Nazaret, Portugal's Bruno Santos and Greece's Christos Sideridis joining the Executive Board.

Beaten Presidential candidate Elders continues to serve as one of the 12 Executive Board members.

Outgoing Executive Board members Simon Mason of England, Mika Rihtila of Finland and Sabine Zampetti of Italy were honoured for their contributions at the General Assembly.

The General Assembly additionally unveiled a new EuroHockey brand, identity and website to delegates, following an 18-month consultation period.

A rebrand to EuroHockey including a logo which puts "players at its heart" was revealed to delegates at the General Assembly ©EuroHockey

"It is always a challenge to change the identity of such a significant organisation, never more so one that has over half a century of tradition and history," project leader and head of national associations Tom Pedersen-Smith said.

"Two different design processes, multiple amendments to briefing notes, disagreements and re-work have finally created something that our board and the relevant committees are proud of.

"That pride is very important, it was not enough to settle on 'it’s okay' - we all care passionately about our sport and want an identity to stand behind and alongside.

"What you will see is the essence and feeling behind the outcome.

"The process identified the need for a single point of identity - a simple logo that could translate across multiple elements within the business of EuroHockey."

The new logo aims to "put players at its heart" by featuring a hockey stick and bold EuroHockey writing, and the new website built by developer Skylark aims to be "fan-focused" and provide information on every European match played.

Further changes as part the organisation's digital transformation are promised for 2024 including a new platform for member associations, players, partners and officials.