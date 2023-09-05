Basketball Australia chief executive Matt Scriven has promised "a full review" of its men's team's disappointing performance at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup, but insists it is targeting a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 podium finish at next year's Olympics.

Australia qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics as the best-ranked Oceanian team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia despite a second-round exit.

Wins against Finland, co-hosts Japan and Georgia across the first two rounds in Okinawa City coupled with defeats to Germany and Slovenia meant the Olympic bronze medallists had to settle for 10th place.

New Zealand ranked 22nd after failing to finish in the top two of their group in the first round, meaning Australia qualified for their 14th consecutive Olympic Games in men's basketball.

Scriven recognised there is work to be done to enhance Australia's prospects at Paris 2024, but affirmed his commitment to head coach Brian Goorjian leading the team at the Games.

Australia earned a first men's basketball podium finish at the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"Brian is one of the country’s most respected and qualified coaches, he is contracted until Paris and our support of him is unwavering, he will be at the helm of the Boomers," Scriven insisted.

"The result at this World Cup is disappointing and we will take the learnings, rebuild and focus on a podium finish in Paris.

"We understand our fans are disappointed with 10th place, as are we.

"The players, coaching and support staff feel the loss deeply.

"It’s how we rebound from this that’s important.

"A full review will be undertaken on every element of this campaign; we won’t shy away from making the changes necessary across the programme where they’re needed.

"We are all here for the long haul, you take the losses with the wins, you reassess and move on.

"The Paris Olympics are just ten months away, so we have a lot of work to do in a short period of time and we have the commitment from the players, coaches and support staff to do that."

Goorjian admitted the World Cup had left him with some decisions to make for Paris 2024.

Australian head coach Brian Goorjian has been assured of Basketball Australia's "unwavering" support for Paris 2024, but admitted there will be "some tough decisions" ©Getty Images

"There is no doubt we’ll have to make some tough decisions around selections but when the time is right, we’ll commence discussions with players around their availability and willingness to represent the green and gold," he said.

Goorjian returned for a second stint as Australia's head coach in 2020, and guided the country to its first men's basketball Olympic medal with a third-place finish at the delayed Games in the Japanese capital.

His team are third in the latest FIBA men's world rankings.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is due to run until Sunday (September 10).

Hosts France along with South Sudan, the United States, Canada and Japan are also assured of a place in the men's basketball tournament at Paris 2024 through their performances at the World Cup.

A further two European places are available for the top performing nations from the continent, as well as four places through FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments due to be held in July next year.

After a dispute over the basketball venue for Paris 2024, a compromise was reached for Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy to host the group phase matches and the Bercy Arena in Paris to host knockout ties.