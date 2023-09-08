A French delegation has visited the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne to meet President Thomas Bach and discuss the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics bid from Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes' and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

French National Olympic and Sports Committee President David Lappartient led the delegation with fellow IOC members Guy Drut and Martin Fourcade, French Paralympic and Sports Committee President Marie-Amélie Le Fur and the heads of the two provinces forming part of the bid.

Renaud Muselier is President of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, with Laurent Wauquiez holding the same role for Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

France has not hosted the Winter Olympic Games since Albertville in 1992.

Lappartient is also International Cycling Union President and was elected as an IOC member last year.

He has enjoyed a rapid rise in prominence within the IOC, earlier this week being appointed to chair its first Esports Commission and in June elected as CNOSF President with a view to providing stability through next year's Olympics i Paris after the tumultuous end to Brigitte Henriques' reign which led to her resignation.





France last hosted the Winter Olympic Games at Albertville in 1992 ©Getty Images

The CNOSF revealed that the meeting with Bach and the IOC allowed the French team to share its plans for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, claiming to have the full backing of the French state and an "exceptional environment" to stage the Games.





France is in "continuous dialogue" with the IOC, a non-committal phase of the new bidding process in which it engages with discussions with the Future Host Commission.

Romanian IOC member Octavian Morariu was replaced as chair of the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games by Austria's Karl Stoss when France declared its interest because he holds dual nationality with the country.

The Future Host Commission can propose a preferred candidate to the IOC Executive Board, which can then enter "targeted dialogue" with a view to finalising a project for approval by the Session,

A completed project for submission had been targeted by the end of this month, and the CNOSF said work is ongoing in collaboration with the IOC to finalise plans.

CNOSF President and IOC member David Lappartient, third right, formed part of the French delegation which visited Olympic House ©CNOSF

France emerged as a late contender to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, after the IOC delayed plans to award hosting rights at this year's Session in Mumbai because of issues with proposals from Sapporo in Japan and Vancouver in Canada, and Salt Lake City in the United States preferring the 2034 edition.

Sapporo had long been viewed as the frontrunner but has all-but shelved its plans for 2030 following the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandals.

A second consecutive edition of the Winter Games in Europe following Milan-Cortina 2026 instead appears likely, with Sweden and Switzerland also emerging as interested candidates this year.